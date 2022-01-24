Murder probe sends 'shockwaves' through community

Neighbours have spoken of their shock following the death of a man in Bulrush Avenue, Downham Market - Credit: Archant

Neighbours have said the death of a man in Downham Market has sent "shockwaves" around the local community and is "really shocking and frightening".

A murder inquiry has been launched after a man in his 30s was found at a property in Bulrush Avenue with serious head injuries at 8pm on Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder and investigations are continuing at the property.

Neighbour Graham Philpot said a young couple lived in the house that he knew to say hello to but didn't know well.

Mr Philpot said: “I was taking the rubbish out when I heard there was lots of noise and shouting.

“The next thing I knew there were police rushing into the house.

“When we saw there were scenes of crime [staff] in suits were knew it must be really serious.

“The police helicopter was circling around overhead for quite a long time. The police haven’t told us much.

“It’s really shocking. This is a close community and this has really sent shockwaves around for the people who live here.

“My sympathy really goes out to the family and friends.”

Bulrush Avenue is a quiet residential cul de sac of small detached two-storey houses close to Downham Market train station.

People living here describe it as a quiet community where they are often on nodding terms with neighbours even if they don’t know them well.

Another neighbour, who preferred not to be named, but who has lived in the area for 10 years, said: “We were woken up by the blue lights and noise and the road was full of police cars.

“It’s really shocking for something to happen in a quiet area like this."

Maureen Deegan, 71, whose house is next door to the sealed off property, said: “I didn’t see it but when we heard it my partner looked through the window said he saw a man being pepper sprayed and handcuffed in the garden.

“The helicopter was flying over for a long time.

“The whole thing is really shocking and quite frightening. The police have spoken to us and been reassuring.

“But this is a quiet area and the people are nice.”

Today, forensic scenes of crimes teams were continuing to examine the house at the centre of a the investigation.

The two-storey red brick detached house remained sealed off behind police tape with officers outside.

Two vehicles parked outside the property, a Nissan Navara pick-up and a Mini, have also been cordoned off.

More crime investigators arrived at the scene at Monday lunchtime with officers examining and photographing the exterior and interior of the pick-up.

Police officers could also can be seen inside the garden at the rear of the house and beside a white conservatory.

A 47-year-old-man was arrested at the scene while a second suspect aged 22, was arrested in Paradise Road a few hours later.

Both have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 377 of yesterday’s date (23 January).