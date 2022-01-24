Murder inquiry as teenager dies after car crash in Norfolk village

Breaking

A murder inquiry has been started after a young woman was hit by a car in West Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a young woman was hit by a car in a West Norfolk village.

Police were called to Leete Way in West Winch, near King's Lynn, just before 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of a disturbance in the street and that a woman had been hit by a car.

Officers were sent to the scene and following further information, police were also dispatched to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn, where the casualty, a woman in her late teens, had been taken.

A young woman died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn after a crash in West Winch. - Credit: QEH

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of murder and causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

Police have cordoned off Leete Way, while crash scene investigations are carried out.

Det Chief Supt Kate Thacker, of Norfolk Police, said: “We’re in the early stages of our investigation however we can confirm those involved are known to one another.

"Leete Way has been closed in both direction while initial scene enquiries are carried out and officers will be working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident who hasn’t yet spoken with officers, should call police on 101 quoting incident number 361 of Sunday January 23.