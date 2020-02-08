Search

Man wanted in connection with 'serious' stabbing attack

PUBLISHED: 16:17 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 14 February 2020

Svajunas is wanted in connection with a stabbing in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

A man is wanted in connection with a "serious" stabbing incident which resulted in a man being hospitalised.

Police are appealing for help to trace Svajunas Medelinskas, who is believed to have stabbed a man in the neck and chest at an address in Dene Side, Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Saturday, February 8.

A man in his 30s suffered serious injuries and was taken to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston but has since been discharged.

Anyone who may have seen Medelinskas, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 44 of Saturday February 8 2020.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

