Search

Advanced search

Man with "serious" stabbing injuries is discharged from hospital

PUBLISHED: 14:33 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:33 11 February 2020

Dene Side Street in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Dene Side Street in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Streetview

Archant

A man in his 30s who was stabbed in Great Yarmouth been discharged from hospital, Norfolk Police has confirmed.

On Saturday February 8, just after 4am, police were called to an address in Dene Side following reports that a man had been "seriously injured" after he was stabbed in the chest and neck.

The victim was initially taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, and then transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

As of Sunday February 9, the man was said to be in a "serious but stable condition".

However, he has now been discharged and returned home.

According to Norfolk Police, the force continues to appeal for information as no arrests have currently been made.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Inspector Tom Smith at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 44 of February 8 2020.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Man shaved partner’s head to ‘make her unattractive to men’

Mariusz Borukalo was sentenced to 30 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain

Travelling showmen family have village home bid rejected

Robert Edwards with family Ocean, Indi, wife Keely and Robert Jnr. Photo: Neil Perry

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Fury as pay-and-display launched at empty pub

The new parking enforcement plans were revealed in a letter to residents who live neary The Buck on Yarmouth Road. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Teenagers hand themselves in on suspicion of arson following chicken farm fire

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Who should start in central defence for City against Liverpool?

Norwich City defenders, from left, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Town furniture shop to close after 41 years

Cooks Furnishings Carpets & Interiors Ltd on Guanock Place in King’s Lynn will close in April as owner Melenie Haskett is looking to retire. Picture; Sarah Hussain
Drive 24