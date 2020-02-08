Man with "serious" stabbing injuries is discharged from hospital

Dene Side Street in Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Streetview Archant

A man in his 30s who was stabbed in Great Yarmouth been discharged from hospital, Norfolk Police has confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Saturday February 8, just after 4am, police were called to an address in Dene Side following reports that a man had been "seriously injured" after he was stabbed in the chest and neck.

The victim was initially taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, and then transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

As of Sunday February 9, the man was said to be in a "serious but stable condition".

However, he has now been discharged and returned home.

According to Norfolk Police, the force continues to appeal for information as no arrests have currently been made.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Inspector Tom Smith at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 44 of February 8 2020.