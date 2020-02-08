Search

Man seriously hurt after being stabbed in chest and neck

PUBLISHED: 12:26 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 08 February 2020

Dene Side, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital with serious chest and neck injuries following a stabbing in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called just after 4am today (Saturday, February 8) to an address in Dene Side, Yarmouth, following reports a man had been stabbed.

The victim, who suffered serious chest and neck injuries, was initially taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

He has since been transferred to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have cordoned off an area while enquiries take place to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Inspector Tom Smith at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 44 of February 8 2020.

