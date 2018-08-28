Search

Advanced search

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

PUBLISHED: 10:40 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:06 22 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant

A man was stabbed at his home after answering his door in Norwich.

Officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiry but it is believed that shortly before paramedics were called to the scene, the victim answered the door to a male who then stabbed him.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, one of which is that the victim and suspect are known to each other; however, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Godric Place area between 10pm and 11pm to contact us.”

Superintendent Terry Lordan, District Commander for Norwich, said: “It is understandable that local residents will be concerned about this incident and other recent events in the city which have involved knives.

“We will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to local officers or contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“We take any offences involving knife crime extremely seriously and currently have a number of measures in place to try and tackle the issue. This includes an on-going programme within Norfolk’s high schools educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives and our Street Doctors initiative within local communities.

“We also launched Op Moonshot City earlier this week, a specialist unit which will focus on disrupting criminals and protecting our communities by using innovative technology and proactive policing on Norwich’s road networks.

“It is also important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our local communities safe, so if you know someone who may be in possession of a knife, or you see someone carrying a knife, please call police on 101 – or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

The incident follows a number of stabbings in the city in the last couple of weeks.

On November 8 two women were stabbed outside an address in Riverside Road and on November 14 two men were stabbed near Norwich railway station.

• Anyone with information about the stabbing in Godric Place should contact Norwich CID on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Canaries legend says father is being ‘eaten alive by dementia’ as he accuses union boss of failing families

Chris Sutton. Photo: C1 Photography

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Video Everything you need to know ahead of Norwich Traditional Christmas Market

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Political tide turns in north Norfolk as vote of no confidence is carried against leadership

Former North Norfolk District Council leader John Lee (left) and new leader Sarah Butikofer (right) Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Updated Police nab 13 drivers taking phone pictures of A11 lorry crash

The overturned lorry in Thetford. Picture: Lorna Willis

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Mother left ‘too scared to be at home’ after car having tyres slashed

Jasmin Barber and her husband were shocked when the police did not come out to reports of their vandalised cars. Photo: Jasmine Barber

Mystery surrounds death of four foxes found laid nose to tail by road

The four foxes found dead at the side of the road in Brandon. Picture: Richard Kemp

12 highlights at Norwich Cathedral this Christmas

Messiah by Candleight at Norwich Credit: Paul Hurst

Night-mare - police kept busy as eight horses escape

Police snapped photos of the meandering culprits as they returned them to their field. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast