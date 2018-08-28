Fifth person stabbed in Norwich in two weeks

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich. Picture Archant. Archant

A man was stabbed at his home after answering his door in Norwich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday night to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “We are in the early stages of our enquiry but it is believed that shortly before paramedics were called to the scene, the victim answered the door to a male who then stabbed him.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry, one of which is that the victim and suspect are known to each other; however, we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Godric Place area between 10pm and 11pm to contact us.”

Superintendent Terry Lordan, District Commander for Norwich, said: “It is understandable that local residents will be concerned about this incident and other recent events in the city which have involved knives.

“We will have additional patrols in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to local officers or contact your local Safer Neighbourhood Team.

“We take any offences involving knife crime extremely seriously and currently have a number of measures in place to try and tackle the issue. This includes an on-going programme within Norfolk’s high schools educating young people about the dangers of carrying knives and our Street Doctors initiative within local communities.

“We also launched Op Moonshot City earlier this week, a specialist unit which will focus on disrupting criminals and protecting our communities by using innovative technology and proactive policing on Norwich’s road networks.

“It is also important to remember that we all have a role to play in keeping our local communities safe, so if you know someone who may be in possession of a knife, or you see someone carrying a knife, please call police on 101 – or dial 999 if you believe a crime is in progress.”

The incident follows a number of stabbings in the city in the last couple of weeks.

On November 8 two women were stabbed outside an address in Riverside Road and on November 14 two men were stabbed near Norwich railway station.

• Anyone with information about the stabbing in Godric Place should contact Norwich CID on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.