Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich Archant

A man has been arrested after women were stabbed in Norwich this morning.

Officers were called at 11.24am on November 8 to reports that two women, aged in their 60s and 70s, had sustained knife injuries outside an address in Riverside Road.

Both women were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries, however they are not thought to be life threatening.

Following further enquiries officers arrested a man, aged in his 60s at an address in Randell Close, North Walsham, at 12.25pm, in connection with the incident.

Builder Wayne Butler, 39, had been working in a property in Riverside Road just a stone’s throw from where the stabbing took place.

He said he saw two women run towards Bishop Bridge Road trying to wave down police and an ambulance some time around 11am.

“The road was blocked off,” he said. “I didn’t know what was happening.”

Mr Butler was having a coffee break on the porch during the warm, sunny afternoon while a forensic service team were at the address examining the area.

“When you see forensic guys come you realise it was something fairly serious,” he said. “You just don’t know what happened behind closed doors.”

Catherine Kercher, manager of The Cotswold Company just a short walk down the road, said it was not the first time there had been trouble by the riverside.

She said she had seen police and ambulance at around 11am, adding: “It’s so sad to hear it, I just hope that the women are okay. “It feels like there is always something happening, maybe CCTV would be an idea on this road. “It’s shocking it happened so early, when pedestrians are walking past potentially with their children.”

A police spokesman said the arrested man has been detained and will be questioned by police.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess said: “This investigation is in its early stages; however, it is believed the suspect and the victims are known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.