18-year-old woman and man arrested in connection with Class A drug supply
12 November, 2018 - 16:41
Archant
A young woman and a man have been arrested in connection with Class A drug dealing in Norwich.
Police raided a property at Godric Place, off Bowthorpe Road, at about 3.30pm on November 7.
An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Police also seized mobile phones and drug paraphernalia during the raid.
Both the woman and the man have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Comments have been disabled on this article.