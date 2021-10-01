News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run released on bail

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:00 AM October 1, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM October 1, 2021
mulberry close incident, feltwell

A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with a hit and run in Feltwell has been released on bail.  - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man in his 30s who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Feltwell has been released on bail. 

The East of England Ambulance Service found a man, aged in his 50s, with serious head and leg injuries in Mulberry Close after receiving a call from a member of the public at around 11pm on Tuesday, September 28. 

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he died on Thursday, September 30

Following enquiries officers believe the man was involved in a hit-and-run.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, September 29.  

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries. 

Anyone who may have seen anything in the Mulberry Close area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm – or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday 29 September 2021. 

