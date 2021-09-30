News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man dies following suspected hit-and-run in west Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:26 PM September 30, 2021    Updated: 4:57 PM September 30, 2021
Police and forensic teams on the scene of an incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Dunc

Police and forensic teams on the scene of an incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man has died following a suspected hit-and-run in Feltwell on Tuesday evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service found a man with serious head and leg injuries in Mulberry Close after receiving a call from a member of the public at 11pm on Tuesday, September 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he died today (Thursday, September 30).

mulberry close incident, feltwell

Mulberry Close in Feltwell was closed by police whilst investigations took place. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police cordoned off the road on September 29 while they investigated the incident.

It is believed the man was involved in a hit-and-run, where the driver failed to stop at the scene.

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He currently remains in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Police and forensic teams on the scene of an incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Dunc

Police and forensic teams on the scene of the incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Anyone who may have seen anything in the Mulberry Close area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm – or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday 29 September 2021.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cars queuing to get petrol at Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live | Updated

Norfolk fuel update: Football match called off as crisis reaches day five

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Convicted sex offender Michael Smith.

Former DJ and worker at Norfolk school was a 'deviant sexual predator'

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The Regent Restaurant Great Yarmouth zero food hygiene rating

Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An IOPC investigation has been launched following a clash between police and two women in Norwich

Video

Police probe launched after video shows officer kick out

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon