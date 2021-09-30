Man dies following suspected hit-and-run in west Norfolk

Published: 4:26 PM September 30, 2021 Updated: 4:57 PM September 30, 2021

Police and forensic teams on the scene of an incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A man has died following a suspected hit-and-run in Feltwell on Tuesday evening.

The East of England Ambulance Service found a man with serious head and leg injuries in Mulberry Close after receiving a call from a member of the public at 11pm on Tuesday, September 28.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn but later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where he died today (Thursday, September 30).

Mulberry Close in Feltwell was closed by police whilst investigations took place. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Police cordoned off the road on September 29 while they investigated the incident.

It is believed the man was involved in a hit-and-run, where the driver failed to stop at the scene.

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident. He currently remains in custody at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Police and forensic teams on the scene of the incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Anyone who may have seen anything in the Mulberry Close area between 9.30pm and 11.45pm – or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage – should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 23 of Wednesday 29 September 2021.