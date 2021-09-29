Road cordoned off following incident in west Norfolk

Published: 11:03 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM September 29, 2021

Police and forensic teams on the scene of an incident in Mulberry Close, Feltwell Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

An incident in a west Norfolk village led to a road being sealed off overnight.

Mulberry Close in Feltwell has been closed by police but the nature of the incident is currently unknown.

As of 10.30am police and forensic vehicles remained on scene.

A witness said on Tuesday evening they heard a loud bang. They also saw the emergency services arrive at the scene.

A cashier at the nearby One Stop said police had come by to check their CCTV.

"But we don’t know what’s going on, and everyone that’s coming in is asking what we know," they said.

“It’s a very peaceful area. It’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this.”

A worker in the village, who didn’t want to be named, said: “I don’t know anything until the police say what happened.

“You just get people come in asking.

“I haven’t seen anything like this for years. But the road down there is houses.

“I just noticed it when I walked to work and I just carried on.”

A person who lives close to Mulberry Close said police had been in the area since 3am.

“A neighbour says they were walking up and down the street with lights looking for something," they said.

“You get nothing like this in this sleepy hollow. I was surprised seeing the police cars, you hardly see policemen now."

Police have been contacted for information.

More to follow. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.



