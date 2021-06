Published: 9:15 PM June 18, 2021

A man who was arrested in connection with a murder in Gorleston last week has been bailed.

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday, June 11, to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at a house in Cherwell Way.

Following enquiries and the results of a Home Office post mortem examination, detectives from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are treating her death as murder.

The cause of death has been established as compression to the neck.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Linda Hood, aged 68. Her next-of-kin have been informed.

On Thursday, June 17, officers arrested a man aged in his 50s in connection with the murder. He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

On Friday, June 18, he was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are now renewing an appeal for anyone with information about the incident to come forward. This includes anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the Cherwell Way area at any time during Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11.

Linda's brother, Tony Green, has spoken out in a bid to help police and has called on the public to help police solve the mystery of who killed his "beloved sister".

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit through this portal or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.