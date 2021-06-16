Published: 4:31 PM June 16, 2021 Updated: 4:41 PM June 16, 2021

The brother of a woman who was found dead at her home in Gorleston has called on the public to help police solve the mystery of who killed his "beloved sister".

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday (June 11) to assist firefighters following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Police have taped off a property in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where the body of a woman was discovered. Detectives are now treating the death as murder. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but she was declared deceased at the scene.

Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

But a murder probe has been launched after a post-mortem examination found the woman, provisionally identified as Linda Hood, 68, died as a result of compression of the neck.

Police remain on scene at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of a woman was discovered following a house fire. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Tony Green, Linda's brother, has spoken out in a bid to help police catch the killer.

He said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the awful news of how my beloved sister Linda has died, she was a kind, friendly lady who would assist in helping anyone out.

"I really want to urge for anyone who has any information to come forward and assist the police with this serious investigation”.

The plea comes just a day after detective chief inspector Phill Gray issued a similar plea to the public to help them crack the case.

Detective chief inspector Phill Gray - Credit: Archant

Mr Gray said they were still in the “really early stages” of the investigation and insisted they were keeping an open mind as to what might have happened.

He said: “We’re trying to piece together a picture leading up to and after this tragic event.”

The Norfolk force has between 20 and 25 detectives and dedicated officers working on the case.

Mr Gray said the response from the public in Gorleston had been “fantastic” so far with lots of information coming in but still needed the public's help.

He said: “My plea is that anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, please come forward to give us that."

Floral tributes left near to property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where police have launched a murder probe following death of a woman. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The death has shocked friends and neighbours of the victim who has been described as a lovely lady "who wouldn't hurt a fly".

Floral tributes have been left close to the taped off property where the victim lived.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward by calling police on 101, quoting Operation Osgood, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.