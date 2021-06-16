Murder victim's brother: 'Please help find my beloved sister's killer'
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The brother of a woman who was found dead at her home in Gorleston has called on the public to help police solve the mystery of who killed his "beloved sister".
Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday (June 11) to assist firefighters following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.
A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but she was declared deceased at the scene.
But a murder probe has been launched after a post-mortem examination found the woman, provisionally identified as Linda Hood, 68, died as a result of compression of the neck.
Tony Green, Linda's brother, has spoken out in a bid to help police catch the killer.
He said: "I am deeply saddened to hear the awful news of how my beloved sister Linda has died, she was a kind, friendly lady who would assist in helping anyone out.
"I really want to urge for anyone who has any information to come forward and assist the police with this serious investigation”.
The plea comes just a day after detective chief inspector Phill Gray issued a similar plea to the public to help them crack the case.
Mr Gray said they were still in the “really early stages” of the investigation and insisted they were keeping an open mind as to what might have happened.
Most Read
- 1 Body found in search for missing 87-year-old Margaret Smith
- 2 'I can't carry it' - Shock as plant starts growing eight inches a day
- 3 Aldi planning four new stores in Norfolk
- 4 Norfolk man who had sexual relationship with teen jailed
- 5 Two Norfolk businesses star in TV show
- 6 WATCH: 'Selfish' drug-driver ploughs into police detective's vehicle
- 7 Fly-tipper travelled from Welsh border to dump in Norfolk
- 8 Funeral held for much loved windsurfer after body found in Sweden
- 9 Potential for 30C today – but two days of thunderstorms on the way
- 10 New 170-place school likely to get go-ahead
He said: “We’re trying to piece together a picture leading up to and after this tragic event.”
The Norfolk force has between 20 and 25 detectives and dedicated officers working on the case.
Mr Gray said the response from the public in Gorleston had been “fantastic” so far with lots of information coming in but still needed the public's help.
He said: “My plea is that anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant they think it might be, please come forward to give us that."
The death has shocked friends and neighbours of the victim who has been described as a lovely lady "who wouldn't hurt a fly".
Floral tributes have been left close to the taped off property where the victim lived.
Anyone with information is urged to come forward by calling police on 101, quoting Operation Osgood, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.