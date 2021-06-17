Published: 10:24 AM June 17, 2021

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Gorleston.

Police were called just before 9.10am on Friday (June 11) to assist firefighters following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

Police remain on scene following the discovery of a woman's body following a fire in Cherwell Way, Gorleston. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but she was declared deceased at the scene.

But a murder probe has been launched after a post-mortem examination found the woman, provisionally identified as Linda Hood, 68, died from compression of the neck.

Police have taped off a property in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, where the body of a woman was discovered. Detectives are now treating the death as murder. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man in his 50s was arrested this morning (Thursday, June 17) on suspicion of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Whilst enquiries are ongoing, detectives do believe the victim and the man arrested are known to each other.

Detective chief Inspector Phill Gray said: "Whilst this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to work through a number of lines of enquiry including forensics, witness statements and CCTV.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Gray. PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

"We are still appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward. Please help us to build a picture of the circumstances leading up and after the murder. Please tell us about anything you might have seen or heard so we can understand what happened.”

In order to assist officers with their enquiries, a public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police remain on scene at Cherwell Way, Gorleston after the body of a woman was discovered following a house fire. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The death has shocked friends and neighbours of the victim who has been described as a lovely lady "who wouldn't hurt a fly".

It is understood she delivered newspapers in the area and was a "hard worker".

Floral tributes have been left close to the taped off property where the victim lived.

The portal enables information to be submitted directly to the Major Investigation Team. You can access the portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit information through the portal or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.