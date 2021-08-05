Man in court charged with murder of his wife
- Credit: Facebook
A man has appeared in court accused of the murder of his wife in her home in a Norfolk village.
Police were called to Lake Close, Shipdham, on Sunday afternoon (August 1) after concerns for the safety of a woman were raised.
Emergency services were sent to the scene at around 1.21pm, but 37-year-old Malgorzata Lechanska was pronounced dead a short time later.
A post-mortem examination revealed she died from a severe head injury.
Rafal Winiarski, of Lake Close, was arrested following the incident and, on Tuesday evening, he was charged with murder.
The 39-year-old appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, when he spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.
A plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) was listed for October 6 by Judge Alice Robinson.
Chris Youell appeared for the prosecution and Lori Tucker for Winiarski, who wore a grey T-shirt, has black hair and a black beard.
The defendant was remanded in custody until the next hearing.
Ms Lechanska, a mother of two, worked at Center Parcs in Thetford for the past three years and has been described as a "popular" member of staff who will be "sorely missed".
A spokesman for the Suffolk-based holiday and leisure complex said: "Our thoughts are with Malgorzata’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time.
"Malgorzata was a highly regarded and popular member of the housekeeping team at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, and she will be truly missed."
The spokesman added Ms Lechanska's death had come as a "real shock to everyone" stating the priority was now offering support to her family and colleagues who worked with her.
Neighbours of Ms Lechanska have told of their shock at the death of the "caring" and "quiet" woman who loved her garden and who planted fruit plants for other children in the community to enjoy.
They want to get a memorial bench installed in the communal area near her home so her daughters - seven and 16 - can come and remember her.
Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said: "We are looking for information from anyone who may have known Malgorzata or can help us with information around the circumstances leading to her death.”
Anyone with information should contact DI Lewis Craske at Norfolk Constabulary by calling 101, quoting crime reference 36/55532/21.