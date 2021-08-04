Published: 3:10 PM August 4, 2021 Updated: 4:43 PM August 4, 2021

Picture of Malgorzata Lechanska whose body was found at her home in Lake Close, Shipdham on August 1. - Credit: Facebook

A woman murdered in her own home in a Norfolk village has been described as a "popular" member of staff who will be "sorely missed" by bosses at the leisure and holiday complex where she worked.

Police and emergency services were called to an address in Lake Close, Shipdham, shortly after 1.20pm on Sunday (August 1) following concerns for the safety of Malgorzata Lechanska who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic services remain on scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, after the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was discovered by police on Sunday (August 1). - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

The 37-year-old mother-of-two worked at Center Parcs in Thetford for the past three years and the Suffolk-based attraction paid tribute to her.

A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Malgorzata’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time.

"Malgorzata was a highly regarded and popular member of the Housekeeping team at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, and she will be truly missed."

He added Ms Lechanska's death had come as a "real shock to everyone" stating the priority was now offering support to her family and colleagues.

Flowers left close to the scene in Lake Close, Shipdham, where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was discovered by police on Sunday (August 1). - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Neighbours have told of their shock at the death of the "caring" and "quiet" woman who loved her garden and who planted fruit plants for other children in the community to enjoy.

They are planning on getting a memorial bench installed near where she lived so her daughters - aged seven and 16 - can go and remember her.

But it is not only neighbours who have been affected by the death.

Adrian Zolkowski-O'Dell, chairman of the Norfolk Polish Heritage Group, did not know Ms Lechanska personally, but described her death as a "tragedy".

He said: "Thousands of Poles have moved to Norfolk since World War II.

"They've been valuable members of the community, often well liked and loved and it's a tragedy to hear of such an event."

Police outside the home in Lake Close, Shipdham where the body of Malgorzata Lechanska was found. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Rafal Winiarski, 39, of Lake Close, Shipdham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged with the murder of Ms Lechanska.

He spoke, through a Polish interpreter, to confirm his details during the short hearing with the case being sent to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 5).

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/55532/21.