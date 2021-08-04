Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
- Credit: Facebook
A woman murdered in her own home in a Norfolk village has been described as a "popular" member of staff who will be "sorely missed" by bosses at the leisure and holiday complex where she worked.
Police and emergency services were called to an address in Lake Close, Shipdham, shortly after 1.20pm on Sunday (August 1) following concerns for the safety of Malgorzata Lechanska who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 37-year-old mother-of-two worked at Center Parcs in Thetford for the past three years and the Suffolk-based attraction paid tribute to her.
A spokesman said: "Our thoughts are with Malgorzata’s family, friends and colleagues at this terrible time.
"Malgorzata was a highly regarded and popular member of the Housekeeping team at Center Parcs Elveden Forest, and she will be truly missed."
He added Ms Lechanska's death had come as a "real shock to everyone" stating the priority was now offering support to her family and colleagues.
Neighbours have told of their shock at the death of the "caring" and "quiet" woman who loved her garden and who planted fruit plants for other children in the community to enjoy.
They are planning on getting a memorial bench installed near where she lived so her daughters - aged seven and 16 - can go and remember her.
But it is not only neighbours who have been affected by the death.
Most Read
- 1 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
- 2 North Norfolk fish and chip shop among best in the country
- 3 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
- 4 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
- 5 Police child safety team raid house to arrest man
- 6 Banham Poultry evacuated in suspected chemical incident
- 7 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
- 8 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort
- 9 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
- 10 Couple's heartbreak leads to 28 hour stream to support baby loss charity
Adrian Zolkowski-O'Dell, chairman of the Norfolk Polish Heritage Group, did not know Ms Lechanska personally, but described her death as a "tragedy".
He said: "Thousands of Poles have moved to Norfolk since World War II.
"They've been valuable members of the community, often well liked and loved and it's a tragedy to hear of such an event."
Rafal Winiarski, 39, of Lake Close, Shipdham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday after being charged with the murder of Ms Lechanska.
He spoke, through a Polish interpreter, to confirm his details during the short hearing with the case being sent to Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (August 5).
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 36/55532/21.