Man charged with murder of Linda Hood

Published: 6:44 PM June 29, 2021

Linda Hood, right, with her late husband Alan Hood. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have charged a man with the murder of Linda Hood in Gorleston earlier this month.

Paul Kelly-Bridle, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, was today charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life following an investigation by the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team.

Ms Hood, 68, was found dead inside her property on Friday 11 June.

Police were called just before 9.10am to help Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at the house in Cherwell Way.

Following enquiries and the results of a post mortem, detectives opened a murder investigation after establishing the cause of death was compression to the neck.

Kelly-Bridle has been remanded in custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court for his first hearing tomorrow, Wednesday 30 June 2021.