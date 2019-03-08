Man arrested at Norwich care home after staff and residents threatened

A man has been arrested at a care home after threats were made to residents and staff.

Norfolk police were called to Kemps Place on Rackham Road, in Catton Grove, to reports of a man making threats to staff and residents at the privately-owned facility.

Officers were alerted to the incident just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 27.

A spokespesron said a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of harassment and public order offences.

The man remains in custody at Wymondham Police station while enquiries take place.

Kemps Place looks after people aged 16 and over with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and younger adults.

The home offers both residential and respite care.

