Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man arrested at Norwich care home after staff and residents threatened

PUBLISHED: 14:31 28 August 2019

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

A man has been arrested at a care home after threats were made to residents and staff.

Norfolk police were called to Kemps Place on Rackham Road, in Catton Grove, to reports of a man making threats to staff and residents at the privately-owned facility.

Officers were alerted to the incident just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 27.

READ MORE: Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

You may also want to watch:

A spokespesron said a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of harassment and public order offences.

The man remains in custody at Wymondham Police station while enquiries take place.

Kemps Place looks after people aged 16 and over with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and younger adults.

The home offers both residential and respite care.

READ MORE: Woman remains in custody after care home worker assaulted

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

County councillor apologises for sending ‘insensitive’ email

Police blasted for parking in disabled bay and refusing to move

The police car in a disabled bay in Cromer. Pictures: supplied by Steve Watkins

Mystery surrounds pie and mash shop closure

Diss Pie and Mash Shop has suddenly closed. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man taken to hospital with ‘very deep’ bite from seal pup

A seal popping up its head at Blakeney Point Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists