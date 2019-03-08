Search

Care home resident arrested after staff member assaulted

PUBLISHED: 22:27 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:27 11 August 2019

A Google Street View of Rackham Road in Norwich. Picture: Google Street View

A care home resident has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a member of staff.

Norfolk police were called to Kemps Place on Rackham Road in Norwich at 8.05pm on Sunday, August 11.

A police control room inspector said: "A member of staff was assaulted by someone who lived there [Kemps Place]."

He confirmed the resident had been arrested and officers were carrying out investigations into the attack.

The inspector added that no other emergency services were called to the care home and the staff member was not seriously injured.

Kemps Place is a privately-owned care home for up to 30 people.

It looks after people aged 16 and over with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and younger adults.

The facility offers residential and respite care.

A support worker at Kemps Place would not comment about the incident.

