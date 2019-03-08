Woman remains in custody after care home worker assaulted

A woman has remained in police custody after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at a Norwich care home.

The woman, a resident at Kemps Place care home, on Rackham Road, Norwich, was arrested after officers were called to the home just after 8pm on Sunday (August 11).

A Norfolk police spokesperson confirmed the woman had remained in custody overnight.

Speaking on Sunday evening, a police control room inspector confirmed the resident had been arrested and officers were carrying out investigations into the attack.

"A member of staff was assaulted by someone who lived there [Kemps Place]," he said.

The inspector added that no other emergency services were called to the care home and the staff member was not seriously injured.

Kemps Place is a privately-owned care home for up to 30 people, which looks after people aged 16 and over with learning disabilities, mental health conditions and younger adults.

The facility offers residential and respite care.

A support worker at Kemps Place would not comment about the incident.

