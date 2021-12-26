Jailed in Norfolk this week: People smuggling gang and drug producer
A people smuggling gang, a prisoner who threw boiling water over an inmate and a man who left his partner with a broken nose were among those jailed in Norfolk this week.
Dean Smith
The father of a girl who died in Norfolk due to injuries he inflicted nearly 14 years prior was jailed for three and a half years this week.
In August 2000, Smith, 46, threw four-week-old Maisie Newell into a cot, causing horrific head injuries.
Maisie was left severely disabled and died on June 28, 2014, in Terrington St Clement, just before her 14th birthday.
Arturas Jusas, Sergejs Kuliss, Kfir Ivgi and Igor Kosyi
A people smuggling gang that tried to bring 69 Albanian migrants into Great Yarmouth were sentenced this week for a total of almost 36 years,
Five men had been convicted of conspiring to assist unlawful immigration, with 35-year-old Arturas Jusas, of Wandsworth Road, Lambeth, admitting the offence, and four others found guilty after a trial.
Jusas, 39-year-old Kfir Ivgi, of Corrigan Close, Finchley, and Sergejs Kuliss, 32, of Albert Basin Way, Newham, were described by prosecutors as "UK-based organisers".
Jusas was jailed for nine years and nine months, Ivgi for 10 years and Kuliss for nine years.
Latvian national Aleksandrs Gulpe, 44, and 57-year-old Ukrainian national Igor Kosyi, both described by prosecutors as crew members, were arrested when the boat reached land in the early hours of November 18.
Kosyi was jailed for seven years. Gulpe is due to be sentenced at a later date as he was isolating with Covid symptoms.
Anthony Reid
Anthony Reid, an inmate at Wayland Prison, was sentenced to three years in jail for throwing boiling water over a fellow Norfolk prisoner.
Reid represented himself in court after sacking his defence barrister on the first day of the trial.
After being convicted following a trial in Norwich, which started on December 14, Reid was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.
Remigijus Ruzgus
Remigijus Ruzgus, 44, was jailed for two years on Thursday for producing cannabis.
It was the third attempt to sentence Ruzgus, of Carraway Road, Thetford, after two previous hearings had been adjourned.
Deivdas Janusaitis
Deivdas Janusaitis, 34, was jailed for two years and three months after he left his partner with a broken nose when he attacked her after locking her in her house and threatening to rape her if she did not drink alcohol.
Janusaitis was arrested after his former partner was spotted in distress on a roadside by a motorist. She was taken to hospital where she reported her ordeal to staff.