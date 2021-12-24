Anthony Reid has been jailed following an attack on another prisoner at HMP Wayland. - Credit: Ian Burt

A dangerous prisoner threw boiling water in the face of another inmate at a Norfolk jail, a court has heard.

Anthony Reid was an inmate at Wayland Prison when he called another prisoner over to his cell before throwing the liquid over him.

The 33-year-old went on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied an offence of actual bodily harm (ABH).

John Morgans, prosecuting, said after being called over by Reid the victim put his face up to the cell hatch, which was broken, before having the boiling liquid thrown over him.

The victim felt immediate pain and his face blistered up following the attack on July 7, 2020.

No reason was given for the attack either by the victim or the defendant.

Reid, currently of Highpoint Prison in Suffolk, represented himself in court after sacking his defence barrister on the first day of the trial.

The defendant had initially claimed what was thrown over the inmate was warm soapy water, and later warm coffee.

On Monday (December 20) the defendant was convicted by the jury and was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Maureen Bacon.

The sentence will be concurrent to other indeterminate sentences of imprisonment for public protection (IPP) Reid is currently serving in relation to offences in 2005 and 2007.

IPP sentences were introduced in England and Wales in 2005 and intended for people considered dangerous but whose offence did not merit a life sentence.

Reid was given a three-year indeterminate sentence at Stafford Crown Court in February 2008 for false imprisonment.

He threw boiling water over a prisoner he had tied to his bed, stubbed cigarettes out on and kept in his cell at Swinfen Hall Young Offenders Institute in Staffordshire in August 2007.

It followed another IPP sentence imposed in 2006 when, at Ipswich Crown Court, he was given 27 months for a 2005 attempted robbery.

Reid had tried to steal a phone and wallet from workers at Roys in Bury St Edmunds before hitting them with a brick.

After being convicted following a trial in Norwich, which started on December 14, Reid was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge.