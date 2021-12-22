News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man locked former partner in house and forced her to drink alcohol

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:06 PM December 22, 2021
Deivdas Janusaitis, has been jailed after admitted an offence of wounding with intent on a former partner.

Deivdas Janusaitis, has been jailed after admitted an offence of wounding with intent on a former partner. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man left his partner with a suspected broken nose when he attacked her after locking her in her house and threatening to rape her if she did not drink alcohol.

Deivdas Janusaitis, 34, was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend was spotted in distress on a roadside by a motorist. She was taken to hospital where she reported her ordeal to staff.

Norwich Crown Court.

Deivdas Janusaitis, has been jailed after admitted an offence of wounding with intent on a former partner forcing the woman to drink alcohol and would not let her leave. - Credit: Archant

Norwich Crown Court heard that the victim was seen sitting on the grass by Queen Mary Road near to King's Lynn Academy.

Helen Easterbrook, prosecuting, said the woman had a “bulging injury to her face” and blood coming from her nose or mouth.

The court heard Janusaitis, who spoke little English, was with her but said “no police, no police” when the motorist said he would call the emergency services.

Janusaitis was arrested while the victim was taken to hospital, to be treated for her suspected broken nose.

She told a nurse she was in “an ongoing domestic violence relationship” and had been locked in the house by her partner “who would not let her leave”.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pop sensations Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visit local foodbank
  2. 2 Winter Woe-derland! Visitors slam Carrow Road Christmas event
  3. 3 Woman made partner photo empty car seats to show he was not having affair
  1. 4 Norwich fine dining restaurant given lowly one-star hygiene rating
  2. 5 13 dogs hoping to find a forever home this Christmas
  3. 6 Two arrested in connection with modern slavery offences in Norfolk
  4. 7 The young royals keeping up a Norfolk Christmas link
  5. 8 Boy in early teens arrested after 30 cannabis plants found at property
  6. 9 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  7. 10 Norfolk's 'Roman village' could double in size under housing plans

She said she was being forced to drink alcohol by Janusaitis with “threats being made to rape her if she didn’t”.

The victim said she was “hit by her partner’s open hand” but later refused to make an impact statement.

Janusaitis, of Lynn Road, Gaywood, Lynn, who spoke through a Lithuanian interpreter, appeared at court on Wednesday (December 22) to be sentenced having admitted wounding with intent on October 12.

It meant he was in breach of a community order imposed in September this year for a separate offence, an assault on a police officer.

Jailing Janusaitis for a total of two years and three months, Recorder Guy Ayers said: “This was a cowardly attack by you on your then partner”.

Janusaitis was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his former partner - directly or indirectly - for the next three years.

Michael Clare, mitigating, said it was refreshing his client had pleaded guilty.

He said there was little medical evidence in the case adding that a black eye and a swollen face although unpleasant and the result of a cowardly attack could not be described as a grave injury.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Ipswich Crown Court

Man shot at 12 times in 'suspected terrorist incident' at Suffolk RAF base

Jane Hunt

person
Brad Damms took drone images across Norfolk, including this one of Norwich at night.

Gallery

Incredible drone photos show Norfolk's towns lit up at night

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Polar Express Train Ride is returning to the Mid-Norfolk Railway in Dereham for 2020 Pictures: B

Christmas

Mid-Norfolk Railway cancels remaining journeys on Polar Express

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Florenc Xhaferrllari who has been jailed after he admitted sexually assaulting a woman in Norwich.

Woman sexually assaulted by married man who had been 'lurking' in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon