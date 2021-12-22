Deivdas Janusaitis, has been jailed after admitted an offence of wounding with intent on a former partner. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man left his partner with a suspected broken nose when he attacked her after locking her in her house and threatening to rape her if she did not drink alcohol.

Deivdas Janusaitis, 34, was arrested after his now ex-girlfriend was spotted in distress on a roadside by a motorist. She was taken to hospital where she reported her ordeal to staff.

Norwich Crown Court heard that the victim was seen sitting on the grass by Queen Mary Road near to King's Lynn Academy.

Helen Easterbrook, prosecuting, said the woman had a “bulging injury to her face” and blood coming from her nose or mouth.

The court heard Janusaitis, who spoke little English, was with her but said “no police, no police” when the motorist said he would call the emergency services.

Janusaitis was arrested while the victim was taken to hospital, to be treated for her suspected broken nose.

She told a nurse she was in “an ongoing domestic violence relationship” and had been locked in the house by her partner “who would not let her leave”.

She said she was being forced to drink alcohol by Janusaitis with “threats being made to rape her if she didn’t”.

The victim said she was “hit by her partner’s open hand” but later refused to make an impact statement.

Janusaitis, of Lynn Road, Gaywood, Lynn, who spoke through a Lithuanian interpreter, appeared at court on Wednesday (December 22) to be sentenced having admitted wounding with intent on October 12.

It meant he was in breach of a community order imposed in September this year for a separate offence, an assault on a police officer.

Jailing Janusaitis for a total of two years and three months, Recorder Guy Ayers said: “This was a cowardly attack by you on your then partner”.

Janusaitis was also made the subject of a restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his former partner - directly or indirectly - for the next three years.

Michael Clare, mitigating, said it was refreshing his client had pleaded guilty.

He said there was little medical evidence in the case adding that a black eye and a swollen face although unpleasant and the result of a cowardly attack could not be described as a grave injury.