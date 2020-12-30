Published: 12:00 PM December 30, 2020

Who has been jailed this month in Norfolk?

Ricky Sergeant and Matthew Winter

Ricky Sergeant, 29, of Millers Lane, Norwich, poured petrol and set alight to the front door of a home in Norwich.

It caused a blast which destroyed the front of the property and part of the garden.

Sergeant was injured in the fire and escaped the scene with co-accused Matthew Winter, 38, of Cuckoofield Lane, Mulbarton, after the pair plotted revenge for an alleged attack they both suffered.

The two men got the wrong address for the arson attack, the family had lived in the home for 22 years and lost more than £20,000 worth of personal items.

The pair both admitted to arson with intent to endanger life. Winter was jailed for six years.

Sergeant was given an extended sentence of 11 years nine months. He will serve a custodial sentence of six years and nine months and then have the extended licence.

Michael Cowey

Michael Cowey, 49, has been jailed after admitting to murder as well as possession of knives.

In June, the police were called to Northside House, a former mental health hospital at Thorpe St Andrew, following reports that a woman had been found with serious injuries.

The victim Gemma Cowey had been stabbed more than 20 times by her former partner Michael Cowey. Mr Cowey told Gemma he wanted to meet to talk to her but instead confronted her about their relationship issues before pulling out two knives he had hidden in his socks.

Michael Cowey was jailed for 23 years.

David Crosby

David Crosby, 41, of Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, was seen arguing with a man on a bike near Market Gates shopping centre, Great Yarmouth.

A security guard saw Crosby with a wooden-handled knife and saying "come on then" to the man on the bike. The guard then spoke to Crosby and watched him before seeing him dump the knife into a nearby bin.

Crosby had 17 convictions for 33 offences and this case was his fourth conviction for having a knife. He was jailed for eight months.

Bradley Buckley and Laura White

Bradley Buckley, 27, of Old House Lane, Roydon and his accomplice Laura White, 26, of Main Road, Fransham have been jailed.

They bought petrol and a lighter from a local petrol station before White drove them to the victim's address in Dereham.

Buckley poured petrol through the victim's letterbox and tried to set it alight before setting fire to a fence, which was next to a gas pipe.

The victim's car was also set alight, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Bradley Buckley was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison whilst his accomplice Laura White was handed a three year sentence.

Byron Turner

Byron Turner, 35, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich broke into a home in June and stole jewellery worth £3,000 as well as £300 cash.

Turner also burgled a home in Anchor Quay and stole jewellery and items worth £20,000 including Falklands war medals before escaping the scene in the Audi TT car that was at the property.

He also admitted conspiracy to take cannabis and mobile phones into Norwich Prison in 2019.

Byron Turner was sentenced to five years and was given a three and a half years' driving ban.

Zahid Rashid

Zahid Rashid, 48, of Station Road, Beaconsfield, in Buckinghamshire pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A. Class B and possession of Class C drugs.

When officers carried out a search of Rashid when he was detained, they found cash and a mobile phone.

Rashid's vehicle was found to have a rucksack containing blister packs of prescription drugs and multiple envelopes containing cocaine wraps of various weights, a bucket of loose flowering head cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

In the glove box, officers found £4,893 in cash, 153 wraps of cocaine which has a street value of £10,000, as well as £2,000 worth of cannabis.

He was sentenced to a total of four years and four months in prison at Norwich Crown Court.



