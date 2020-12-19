Treasured Falklands war medals among items stolen in city burglaries

Published: 8:40 AM December 19, 2020

A burglar ransacked two city homes stealing more than £20,000 of sentimental items including treasured Falklands war medals and left his victims feeling terrified and violated.

Byron Turner, 35, broke into a home in Longfields Road, Norwich on June 1, this year and ransacked the house before stealing jewellery worth £3000 and £300 cash, Norwich Crown Court heard..

He also burgled and ransacked a home in Anchor Quay and stole jewellery and items worth £20,000 including Falkland war medals and jewellery on July 5, before making off in the Audi TT car at the property.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said that none of the property was ever recovered.

He said that one of the home owners described feeling distressed at having her home ransacked and said many of the items stolen were irreplaceable.

He said that the break-in caused the victims sleepless nights and said they felt "violated and terrified" by what happened..

He said that Turner was arrested after his DNA was found at the scene of one of the break-ins.

Turner, 35, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich, admitted the two burglaries and taking the Audi without consent.

He along with Rebecca Williams, 33, of Holmes Close, Norwich also admitted conspiracy to take cannabis and mobile phones into Norwich Prison, between May 1, 2019 and May 10, 2019

The court heard he 29 convictions for 71 offences including robbery and burglary.

Jailing him for five years, Judge Andrew Shaw said that the burglaries had been appalling and he had taken items of high sentimental value.

He also imposed a three and half year driving ban.

John Morgans, for Turner, said: "He is not proud of himself."

He said it was not sophisticated offending and said: "He knows he has let everyone down."

Williams was jailed six months suspended for 18 months for trying to take drugs and phones into prison as Judge Shaw accepted she had been bullied by Turner to carry out the offence.

Matthew McNiff, for Williams, said: "She was a vulnerable individual."