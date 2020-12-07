Pair jailed after targeting wrong home in arson attack

Published: 6:02 PM December 7, 2020 Updated: 6:13 PM December 7, 2020

Matthew Winter, left, and Ricky Sergeant, right, have been jailed after an arson attack on a house in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A family was forced to flee their home after it was firebombed by arsonists who had the wrong address.

Ricky Sergeant, 29, poured petrol and set alight to the front door of the home in Stevenson Road, in Norwich, causing a blast which destroyed the front of the property and part of the garden, on July 26, this year.

Sergeant suffered injuries in the fire and made his getaway in a car with his co-accused Matthew Winter, 38, after the pair hatched the plot in revenge for an alleged attack they both suffered, Norwich Crown Court heard.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said the two men got the wrong address for the arson attack and the family, who were at home at the time of the attack, were forced to flee with their two dogs, without having time to save belongings.

Mr Morgans said that one of the dogs had raised the alarm just before the terrified family discovered their front door alight and he said they had to watch as it melted in the heat.

The family, who had lived in the home for 22 years, lost more than £20,000 worth of personal items.

In her impact statement the homeowner said the family lost many items with special memories and her daughter, a student nurse who had worked through the Covid pandemic, had been badly affected by the blast as her bedroom was destroyed.

Stevenson Road in Bowthorpe, where two arson attacks have taken place in the last two weeks. Picture: Daniel Moxon - Credit: Archant

Structural repairs were carried out by the council.

Matthew Winter, 38, of Cuckoofield Lane, Mulbarton and Ricky Sergeant, 29, of Millers Lane, Norwich, both admitted arson with intent to endanger life on July 26.

Sergeant was given an extended sentence of 11 years nine months. He will serve a custodial sentence of six years and nine months and then have the extended licence.

Winter was jailed for six years.

Judge Stephen Holt said it was utterly devastating for the family as they had to stand by helplessly watching their home burn.

He added that if it had not been for one of the dogs, it may have been worse: "It must have been terrifying seeing the flames on the other side of the door."

Stephen Maher, for Sergeant, said that his life had fallen apart after he broke up with his partner.

"He was at a low point in his life," he said.

Ian James, for Winter, said that he accepts responsibility for his actions.

"He knows that joint responsibility will fall on his shoulders."