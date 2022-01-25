Cyclist's relief as driver is convicted following traumatic accident
- Credit: Supplied
A cyclist who suffered devastating injuries in a collision has shared her relief after the driver responsible was sentenced.
Helen Webster was cycling along the A1067 Fakenham Road in April last year when she was hit by a swerving caravan attached to an overtaking car at Lenwade.
The 45-year-old, who lives in Dereham, was hospitalised and left with two broken ribs, a broken collarbone, spinal fracture and busted lip.
Facing a long road to recovery, the ordeal was worsened when the perpetrator "got away with it" as police opted not to take any further action in August.
But the case was subsequently reopened for a further review, resulting in Simon Bond, from Outwell, being summonsed to court.
And, on January 6, the 39-year-old was sentenced at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court for driving without due care and attention, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.
He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
Reacting to the outcome, Mrs Webster said: "This was exactly what we wanted. The judge said if he is caught driving, there would be a custodial sentence.
"A part of me felt a bit sorry for him, but I have got children and he didn't care about them at the time of the crash.
Most Read
- 1 Murder inquiry as teenage woman dies after car crash in Norfolk village
- 2 Man in 30s dead, two arrested on suspicion of murder in Norfolk town
- 3 Man in 50s dies after medical incident in field
- 4 Two recycling centres to be closed - and replaced with new £4m tips
- 5 'Heartbroken' pet owner thanks community after missing dog found dead
- 6 How Covid restrictions will change in England this week
- 7 Devastated family wrongly told prisoner hanged himself weeks before release
- 8 Vicar’s astonishing outburst against the Bishop in town's long-running row
- 9 Wrestler sheds five stone in one last bid to chase his American dream
- 10 Customers travelling across Norfolk to try pub's 'afternoon sea'
"I am happy with the result and just glad it is all over."
It took Mrs Webster several months to recover both physically and mentally from her accident, but she has received exemplary care from a team of experts at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).
Her determination to carry on cycling has also eased the process.
"To be fair, I know I got off lightly," added Mrs Webster, who had been training for a 980-mile ride from Land's End to John O'Groats.
"I refuse to let this experience stop me from cycling. It is uncomfortable and I have to be wary of how I do things, but there are some amazing people who just want to help you.
"The support network out there is incredible. You really find out who your friends are and who you can trust when you go through something like this."
In addition to receiving a driving ban, Bond, of Langhorns Lane, was fined £675 and ordered to pay costs of £150.