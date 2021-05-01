Cyclist seriously hurt in caravan hit-and-run crash

Published: 3:35 PM May 1, 2021 Updated: 4:12 PM May 1, 2021

Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich - Credit: Helen Webster

A woman has been left in agony after a car towing a caravan knocked her off her bike and left the scene.

Helen Webster, 44, from Dereham, was cycling along the A1067 at Lenwade, near Norwich, on April 24 at 10.30am when she remembers being hit with a caravan attached to an overtaking car.

After that, she lost consciousness - and woke up on the floor to find her friend holding her hand and two strangers holding her neck.

At hospital, she found out she had broken her collar bone and several ribs, had split her lip and had sustained a spinal injury.

James Wooler (right) pictured with Helen and two men who rushed to her assistance after the accident - Credit: Supplied

The crash has been reported to police but Ms Webster is still waiting to hear back.

She said: "The last week has been uncomfortable to say the least. I'm in a lot of pain and I can't stop crying.

"The worst part is that someone cared about me that little they just drove off and left me lying there.

"It was all pretty gruesome. My friend told me the glasses I was wearing had been crushed and one of the lenses had become lodged in my lip.

"Apparently there was a doctor a few cars back who helped me, though I have no recollection of it. I'd like to thank him, whoever he is."

The bike ride was part of Ms Webster's training for an upcoming charity cycle from Land's End to John O'Groats for the Prince's Trust.

James (left) pictured with Helen and two men who rushed to her assistance after the accident - Credit: Supplied

Her friend James Wooler was cycling behind her at the time and saw the whole thing.

He said: "We were travelling at about 18mph.

"The car towing the caravan overtook us, and then the caravan swerved into the side of Helen. She ended up sort of trailing it with her body. As it pulled ahead there was nowhere left for her to go and she just collapsed into the road. I called the ambulance immediately.

"Around 100m ahead I could see the caravan had stopped and someone stepped out and began walking towards us. But a minute later I looked back up and the caravan was nowhere to be seen."

Helen Webster suffered a broken collar bone, ribs, split lip and a spinal injury as a result of the collision - Credit: Helen Webster

Ms Webster, who is married with two teenage daughters, is a project engineer in Watton who spends a lot of her free time cycling.

She is asking for anyone who saw the incident or has any information that might help her identify the caravan's owner to email spider2404@aol.com.



