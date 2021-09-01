Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her

Published: 6:30 AM September 1, 2021

A cyclist left with broken bones and a spinal fracture following a hit-and-run incident has spoken of her anguish at seeing the perpetrator "get away with it".

Helen Webster, 45, was cycling along the A1067 in Lenwade, near Norwich, back in April when she says she was hit by a swerving caravan attached to an overtaking car.

She was hospitalised and left with two broken ribs, a broken collarbone, spinal fracture and bust lip — and says she still hasn't recovered, neither mentally nor physically.

Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich - Credit: Helen Webster

Despite the driver of the caravan failing to stop, the project engineer from Dereham, now living in Watton, was hopeful police could bring the guilty party to justice.

But on August 25, Ms Webster received an email saying no further action would be taken.

It read: "The police are required to apply evidential tests against the evidence gathered to allow a case to proceed through the criminal process.

"An investigation has been completed and on the evidence available a decision maker, experienced in road traffic matters, has concluded the evidential tests have not been met to satisfy criminal offences relating to this collision."

James Wooler (right) pictured with Helen and two men who rushed to her assistance after the accident - Credit: Supplied

The letter did say, however, that the investigation had "opened up lines of enquiry" relating to driving document offences which would be pursued.

Norfolk Constabulary was approached for comment.

Ms Webster said: "It's heartbreaking to see they've got away with it after what they did.

"I just wish they'd stopped when they saw me lying on the road."

At the time, Ms Webster had been training for a 980-mile cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats for the Prince's Trust.

And despite being in a lot of pain due to her injuries months later — as well as suffering from PTSD while out cycling — she plans to go ahead with the nine-day fundraiser beginning this Saturday.

"There's no way I'm letting them beat me," she said.

Ms Webster was knocked out after the collision which saw her require hospital treatment - Credit: Supplied

"Even if I have to push my bike up every hill I come across, I am absolutely going through with this fundraiser. I can't not. You've got to stay positive no matter how hard it is."

You can donate to Ms Webster's fundraiser by going to Helen Webster's Ride Across Britain on virginmoneygiving.com