News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 6:30 AM September 1, 2021   
Cyclist Helen Webster on her first charity cycle

Cyclist Helen Webster on her first charity cycle - Credit: Webster family

A cyclist left with broken bones and a spinal fracture following a hit-and-run incident has spoken of her anguish at seeing the perpetrator "get away with it".

Helen Webster, 45, was cycling along the A1067 in Lenwade, near Norwich, back in April when she says she was hit by a swerving caravan attached to an overtaking car.

She was hospitalised and left with two broken ribs, a broken collarbone, spinal fracture and bust lip — and says she still hasn't recovered, neither mentally nor physically.

Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich - Credit: Helen Webster

Despite the driver of the caravan failing to stop, the project engineer from Dereham, now living in Watton, was hopeful police could bring the guilty party to justice.

But on August 25, Ms Webster received an email saying no further action would be taken.

It read: "The police are required to apply evidential tests against the evidence gathered to allow a case to proceed through the criminal process.

"An investigation has been completed and on the evidence available a decision maker, experienced in road traffic matters, has concluded the evidential tests have not been met to satisfy criminal offences relating to this collision."

James Wooler and Helen Webster after Helen was knocked from her bike in Lenwade

James Wooler (right) pictured with Helen and two men who rushed to her assistance after the accident - Credit: Supplied

The letter did say, however, that the investigation had "opened up lines of enquiry" relating to driving document offences which would be pursued.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I was gobsmacked' - Leaseholders hit with £108k bill for roof repairs
  2. 2 Road closures as weeks of Norwich roadworks begin today
  3. 3 Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash
  1. 4 1950s home with huge grounds near Norwich is for sale by auction
  2. 5 Have you seen any of Norfolk's most wanted criminals?
  3. 6 Dead whale washes up on north Norfolk beach
  4. 7 Motorcyclist, 17, dies after hitting a road sign near King's Lynn
  5. 8 'Harmful to the character of the area' - Orlando's ordered to remove sign
  6. 9 Travellers forced to move after losing planning appeal
  7. 10 WINDOW WATCH: One more City transfer twist

Norfolk Constabulary was approached for comment.

Ms Webster said: "It's heartbreaking to see they've got away with it after what they did. 

"I just wish they'd stopped when they saw me lying on the road."

At the time, Ms Webster had been training for a 980-mile cycle ride from Land's End to John O'Groats for the Prince's Trust.

And despite being in a lot of pain due to her injuries months later — as well as suffering from PTSD while out cycling — she plans to go ahead with the nine-day fundraiser beginning this Saturday.

"There's no way I'm letting them beat me," she said.

Helen Webster was knocked out after the collision which saw her require hospital treatment

Ms Webster was knocked out after the collision which saw her require hospital treatment - Credit: Supplied

"Even if I have to push my bike up every hill I come across, I am absolutely going through with this fundraiser. I can't not. You've got to stay positive no matter how hard it is."

You can donate to Ms Webster's fundraiser by going to Helen Webster's Ride Across Britain on virginmoneygiving.com

Dereham News
Watton News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Thirteen arrests as police officer punched and squad car damaged

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 2200 WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 16 MANDATORY CREDIT: Matt Porteous. Strictly for editorial us

Prince William and Kate considering move to Windsor

Sarah Hussain

person
A plane lands at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshsire, carrying British nationals and Afghans from Kabal i

'Astounding' - Norfolk offers Afghan refugee help every five minutes

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon