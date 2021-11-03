Human remains found in search for Diane

Breaking

Forensic officers at Meadow farm, Colton, as they search for the body of murder victim Diane Douglas. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk Police have confirmed that human remains have been found on a property in Colton as part of a ‘no-body’ murder investigation.

The farmhouse on the outskirts of Norwich has been cordoned off since Saturday, October 30, and searches of the property and grounds have been taking place.

Yesterday (Tuesday 2 November 2021) excavation work carried out in the garden led to human remains being found, which have been recovered today.

Officers believe the remains to be those of Diane Douglas however an official identification is yet to be made.

A Home Office post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Ms Douglas, 58, was reported missing on October 21 by family members who, having lost contact with her for several years, alerted police after being unable to get back in touch.

Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Stuart Williamson, 56, of Barford Road, Colton, is accused of murdering Ms Douglas in December in 2018, when she would have been aged either 55 or 56.

Williamson was arrested in Wales on Saturday, October 30, and was brought back to Norfolk for questioning before being charged with murder on Monday night.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court yesterday, November 2 and Norwich Crown Court today, November 3.

A provisional trial date has been set for April next year.