Photos show scale of search for woman's body at remote farmhouse

Forensic investigators remain at the remote farmhouse at the centre of a murder case as the hunt continues for a woman’s body.

As these photos show, a number of officers dressed in white hazmat suits could be seen at Meadow Farm with temporary tents set up in the grounds.

Investigations follow the murder of Diane Douglas between December 1 and December 31, 2018.

A police cordon has been placed around the isolated property, located off Barford Road, between the villages of Colton and Barford, near Norwich.

Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Ms Douglas, 58, was reported missing on October 21 by family members who, having lost contact with her for several years, alerted police after being unable to get back in touch.

Her partner Stuart Williamson, 56, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday charged with her murder.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder probe following the arrest of Williamson in Wales on Saturday before being brought back to Norfolk for questioning.

Investigations centred on Meadow Farm were continuing on Wednesday with forensics teams working both at the main house and in the surrounding grounds.

Several police vehicles remained at the scene with the lane leading to the property, which is half a mile from the nearest neighbouring property, partially blocked.

Three temporary investigation tents appeared to have been put up close to both the main house and a wooden building that appears to be a summerhouse.

Forensics officers in suits could be seen coming and going from a tent placed behind this structure which is on the edge of extensive woodland.

People living in the villages of Colton and Barford have expressed their shock with many unaware that a murder investigation was under way nearby.

One woman who lives in the isolated rural location, but who preferred not to be named, said she had been visited by members of Ms Douglas' family in recent weeks as they sought to locate her.

“The first we knew anything was wrong was when her family came around looking for her,” she said.

"They were quite concerned for her welfare.

“We couldn’t help because we had never met her and we didn't know the people who lived at Meadow Farm.”

