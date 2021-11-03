News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man could stand trial for murder of partner next spring

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 10:41 AM November 3, 2021
 Diana Douglas, 58, has not been seen for a "significant period of time."

Diana Douglas, 58, has not been seen for a "significant period of time." - Credit: Archant / Norfolk Police

A man could stand trial next year for the murder of his 58-year-old partner from Colton, near Norwich.

Stuart Williamson, 56, is accused of murdering Diane Douglas between December 1 and December 31, 2018.

Ms Douglas was reported missing on Thursday, October 21 by family members.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries revealed Diane had not been seen for a significant period.

Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Polic

Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Williamson, of Meadow Farm, Barford Road, Colton, who was arrested in Wales on Saturday night appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (November 3) after being charged with murder.

The defendant, who has grey hair and a grey beard, appeared in court wearing a grey jumper and spoke only to confirm his details during the short hearing.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Judge Alice Robinson pencilled in a potential trial date of April 19 next year.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on January 14, 2022.

A police cordon remains in place at a property in Barford Road in Colton, where searches will continue. 

The farmhouse at the centre of the police probe is located off Barford Road, between the villages of Colton and Barford, near Norwich.

Diane Douglas was reported missing from Meadow Farm near Colton by her family.

Diane Douglas was reported missing from Meadow Farm near Colton by her family. - Credit: Simon Parkin

It stands next to farm buildings on the edge of woods with the nearest neighbouring properties more than half a mile away. 

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation.

Police at Meadow Farm near Colton which is the centre of a murder investigation. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Several police vehicles remained at the scene on Monday while temporary tents appear to have been put up in the grounds of the farmhouse.

People living in the villages of Colton and Barford expressed their shock with many unaware that a murder investigation was under way nearby


