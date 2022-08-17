Fight involving axes breaks out after van crashes into house
A fight involving two people with axes broke out at an estate after a van crashed into a house in Norfolk.
Officers were called to Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints on Tuesday, August 16, at 8pm, following reports that a vehicle had crashed into a property.
A further call was received shortly after, reporting an altercation involving a number of people.
Two people were believed to be in possession of axes.
A vehicle caught fire as a result of the incident.
Ambulance crews were also called to the scene and three people - one man and two women - were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.
The two women have since been discharged and the man remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
Police confirmed those involved were known to one another and there is no threat to the wider public.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with any information should contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting incident 475 of yesterday's date (August 16).