House boarded up after fight in Norfolk village
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Police officers remained on duty at the centre of a Norfolk village this morning, after being called to reports of a large fight in the area last night.
A cordon has been put in place on part of the Glebe Estate, in Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, on Wednesday (August 17) morning, where broken glass and bricks lay strewn on the ground.
A house was seen boarded up while a smashed van was parked on a driveway.
One neighbour described the scene as "carnage".
They said: "I'm glad it stayed down that end of the street, it was a proper kerfuffle.
"There was lots of shouting and smashing going on. It lasted for about half an hour.
"It sounded like carnage."
Most Read
- 1 'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding
- 2 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
- 3 Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead
- 4 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today
- 5 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
- 6 Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking
- 7 Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson
- 8 Man in 30s arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in rural village
- 9 Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines
- 10 Alleged fly-tipper smashed through hedge after being locked inside property grounds
At least one person was taken to hospital and police remain at the scene as of Wednesday morning.