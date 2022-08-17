News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

House boarded up after fight in Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:40 AM August 17, 2022
Updated: 10:50 AM August 17, 2022
A house in the Glebe Estate, Tilney All Saints, boarded up

A house in the Glebe Estate, Tilney All Saints, boarded up - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police officers remained on duty at the centre of a Norfolk village this morning, after being called to reports of a large fight in the area last night.

A cordon has been put in place on part of the Glebe Estate, in Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, on Wednesday (August 17) morning, where broken glass and bricks lay strewn on the ground.

A house was seen boarded up while a smashed van was parked on a driveway.

A police cordon at the scene

A police cordon at the scene - Credit: Chris Bishop

One neighbour described the scene as "carnage".

They said: "I'm glad it stayed down that end of the street, it was a proper kerfuffle. 

A police vehicle remains at the scene as of Wednesday morning

A police vehicle remains at the scene as of Wednesday morning - Credit: Chris Bishop

"There was lots of shouting and smashing going on. It lasted for about half an hour.

"It sounded like carnage."

Most Read

  1. 1 'I couldn't believe it' - West Norfolk villages hit by flash flooding
  2. 2 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
  3. 3 Landowner to close path after abuse from dog owners letting pets off lead
  1. 4 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk today
  2. 5 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
  3. 6 Parish council weighs in on row over 'rollercoaster' racking
  4. 7 Blaze near children's playground in Norwich believed to be arson
  5. 8 Man in 30s arrested on suspicion of drug dealing in rural village
  6. 9 Warning after beach-goers hit with parking fines
  7. 10 Alleged fly-tipper smashed through hedge after being locked inside property grounds

At least one person was taken to hospital and police remain at the scene as of Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_heathfire_salthouse_aug22

Norfolk Live News

Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon