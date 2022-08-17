House boarded up after fight in Norfolk village

A house in the Glebe Estate, Tilney All Saints, boarded up - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police officers remained on duty at the centre of a Norfolk village this morning, after being called to reports of a large fight in the area last night.

A cordon has been put in place on part of the Glebe Estate, in Tilney All Saints, near King's Lynn, on Wednesday (August 17) morning, where broken glass and bricks lay strewn on the ground.

A house was seen boarded up while a smashed van was parked on a driveway.

A police cordon at the scene - Credit: Chris Bishop

One neighbour described the scene as "carnage".

They said: "I'm glad it stayed down that end of the street, it was a proper kerfuffle.

A police vehicle remains at the scene as of Wednesday morning - Credit: Chris Bishop

"There was lots of shouting and smashing going on. It lasted for about half an hour.

"It sounded like carnage."

At least one person was taken to hospital and police remain at the scene as of Wednesday morning.