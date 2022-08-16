One person taken to hospital following fight in village near King's Lynn

Police are on the scene of a fight in Tilney All Saints. - Credit: Archant © 2005

A person has been taken to hospital following a fight in a village near King's Lynn this evening.

Police were called to the fight, which involved a number of people, at the Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints.

A number of officers have been deployed to the scene alongside other emergency services including the fire service.

The incident happened at 8pm, with emergency services still on the scene.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.



