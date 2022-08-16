News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One person taken to hospital following fight in village near King's Lynn

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:05 PM August 16, 2022
Updated: 11:10 PM August 16, 2022
A person has been taken to hospital following a fight in a village near King's Lynn this evening.

Police were called to the fight, which involved a number of people, at the Glebe Estate in Tilney All Saints.

A number of officers have been deployed to the scene alongside other emergency services including the fire service.

The incident happened at 8pm, with emergency services still on the scene.

Police say enquiries are ongoing.


