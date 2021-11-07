Father’s shock after death of son in fight near Norfolk pub

Flowers laid as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The father of a man who died from severe head injuries following a fight near a Norfolk pub has spoken of his shock.

Roger Jackson, 82, said the death of his son Dale was a “terrible tragedy” and that he and his family were still trying to come to terms with what had happened.

The 58-year-old father-of-two was taken to the Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance with life threatening injuries following the incident in Thorpe Market on September 17 but died six days later.

Police on Station Road in Thorpe Market on Saturday morning (September 18) after being called to reports of an altercation the night before. - Credit: Submitted

The results of a Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of his death was severe head injuries.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned on October 12.

Mr Jackson, from Dereham, who is now retired having previously run a landscaping business, said he had learned of his son’s fatal condition in a phone call.

He said: “The phone rang from someone I knew saying ‘have you heard about Dale?’. I said what are you on about and he told me. It was a terrible shock.”

Detectives are continuing to investigate his death and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police had been called to Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market, shortly before 6pm on September 17 following reports of an altercation involving two men.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and questioned in connection with the incident.

He remains on police bail while officers continue with their investigation.

Messages left as a tribute on Station Road in Thorpe Market after a man died by the side of the road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Jackson said his son lived in Cromer and had a twin brother and a sister.

"It’s just a terrible tragedy that he has died in this way," he said.

“I know that a man has been arrested but don’t know how this is going to end.

“We just want to know more about what happened and we want justice for his death.”

Any witnesses to the altercation or anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 355 of Friday, September 17.

