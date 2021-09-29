Man injured in Norfolk fight died from severe head injuries
- Credit: Submitted
A man critically injured following a fight near a Norfolk pub died from severe head injuries, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market, following reports of an altercation involving two men.
A man in his 50s, who is understood to be Dale Jackson, sustained serious head injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, September 17.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening head injuries.
The man died in hospital on Thursday (September 23) with a Home Office post-mortem report finding the preliminary cause of death was severe head injuries.
A Norfolk police spokesman said further tests will be carried out in due course.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He remains on police bail while officers continue with their investigation.
Any witnesses to the altercation or anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Those calling police should quote incident number 355 of Friday, September 17.