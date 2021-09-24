Man dies in hospital after fight near Norfolk pub
- Credit: Submitted
A man critically injured following a street fight near a Norfolk pub has died, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to Station Road, close to the Suffield Arms in Thorpe Market, following reports of an altercation involving two men.
A man aged in his 50s and understood to be Dale Jackson, sustained serious head injuries following the incident, which happened shortly before 6pm on Friday, September 17.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening head injuries.
Police have since confirmed the man died in hospital on Thursday (September 23) and that a Home Office post mortem will be held in due course.
A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He remains on police bail while officers continue with their investigation. A police cordon was put in place at the scene following the incident but has since been removed.
Any witnesses to the altercation or anyone with information, video or dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 355 of Friday, September 17. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.