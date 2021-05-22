Investigation ongoing into A47 crash in which two people and dog died
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Investigations are continuing into a crash on the A47 in which two people and a dog were killed.
Officers were called at 5.15pm on December 20 to reports of a crash on the Acle Straight between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat.
The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, who has since been named as Mauro Samarani, 49, both died at the scene while a dog travelling in one of the cars also died.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said an investigation in to the crash was ongoing.
The spokesman said a file was being prepared for the coroner with an inquest set to take place in September.
As previously reported the female passenger in the Astra, who was in her 70s, who suffered serious injuries and was in a critical condition has been discharged from hospital.
Mr Samarani, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, had worked as a restaurant supervisor at Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact police on 101.
Most Read
- 1 Armed police in eight-hour stand-off after man made threats on boat
- 2 Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant
- 3 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
- 4 'Horror show': DIY dentist pulls 18 of his own teeth out
- 5 'My partner screamed' - Couple's shock after finding snake in garden
- 6 Five new homes approved on empty plot
- 7 McDonald's restaurants face disruption from animal rights blockades
- 8 Award-winning pub for sale with £125,000 slashed off price tag
- 9 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
- 10 Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash