Investigation ongoing into A47 crash in which two people and dog died

Peter Walsh

Published: 6:00 PM May 22, 2021   
Two people were killed in a crash on the Acle Straight following a crash between two cars

An investigation is continuing after two people were killed in a crash on the Acle Straight in December last year. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Investigations are continuing into a crash on the A47 in which two people and a dog were killed.

Officers were called at 5.15pm on December 20 to reports of a crash on the Acle Straight between a Vauxhall Astra and a VW Passat.

The driver of the Astra, a woman in her 70s, and the driver of the Passat, a man in his 40s, who has since been named as Mauro Samarani, 49, both died at the scene while a dog travelling in one of the cars also died.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said an investigation in to the crash was ongoing.

The spokesman said a file was being prepared for the coroner with an inquest set to take place in September.

As previously reported the female passenger in the Astra, who was in her 70s, who suffered serious injuries and was in a critical condition has been discharged from hospital. 

Mr Samarani, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, had worked as a restaurant supervisor at Sprowston Manor Hotel and Country Club.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact police on 101.

