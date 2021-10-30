Everyone jailed in Norfolk this month: Predatory teacher and rapist sailor

A predatory teacher, a Royal Navy sailor who raped a sleeping colleague, a policeman who made indecent images of children, and a rapist who tried to murder his partner are among those jailed in Norfolk this month.

Nicholas Everett, who was jailed for four years. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Nicholas Everett

Nicholas Everett, 32, from Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to robbery.

Everett stole the victim's bike, iPhone, bag, and bank cards, telling the boy “not to mess with Londoners”.

He was given a four-year prison sentence on October 6.

Judge Martyn Levett said the victim had suffered flashbacks and panic attacks since the robbery.

You may also want to watch:

He was also asked for further offences of attempted theft from a motor vehicle and two offences of theft from a motor vehicle.

Farid Lahfa

Farid Lahfa, 40, from Norwich, was charged with 11 counts of theft which took place over less than a month.

He was arrested for the string of thefts from shops on October 5 and taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was given a 32-week sentence on October 6.

Former Norfolk Police officer George Ince who has been jailed after admitting indecent images offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

George Ince

George Ince, 26, from Stalham, is a former Great Yarmouth Police officer found guilty of making and distributing indecent images of children.

Searches of Ince's computers whilst he was still an officer found images of female children aged six to 17 as well as discussions of rape and blackmail of children.

He was given 16 months in prison on October 7.

Judge Anthony Bate said the former police officer’s conduct was “appalling” and involved indecent images of the “gravest kind”.

Joseph Cartman and James Newton

Joseph Cartman, 40, and James Newton, 40, both of Norwich, admitted burglary with Mr Newton also admitting to possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.

The two attempted to burgle a garage off Sprowston Road when they were seen by a member of the public who called the police. Nothing was stolen.

They were both jailed for a total of 26 weeks on October 7.

Newton's solicitor said he was free from drugs on his release but after being in a hostel was “back to committing offences linked to the use of drugs”.

John Turner, who has been jailed after being convicted of indecent assaults against four child victims in the 1970s and 1980s. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

John Turner

A former Norfolk teacher, lay preacher, choirmaster and cub scout leader, John Turner was exposed as a paedophile after a jury saw through his "carefully constructed camouflage".

He was found guilty of nine indecent assaults and three counts of indecency with a child against four children during the 1970s and 1980s.

Before Turner was sentenced on October 13 the court heard a statement from one of his victims who described how the abuse had "an affect on me mentally", affecting his confidence "my whole life".

Judge Maureen Bacon jailed the 75-year-old to a total of 16 years in prison.

Dean Kirk

Dean Kirk, 26, has been jailed for his part in a mass brawl in front of shoppers in King’s Lynn.

The punch-up involving several men began after a row in Primark spilled outside.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on October 14, Dean Kirk was given 12 weeks custody, to run concurrently with an activated suspended sentence that had been imposed last month for several offences including urinating towards police officers during a rave in Rutland in July 2020.

Christopher Crichton who has been given a discretionary life sentence after admitting attempted murder and kidnap. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Christopher Crichton

Crichton, a convicted rapist, has been jailed after admitting to attempted murder and kidnap.

The man kidnapped his partner and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her to die in a field after she said she wanted to leave him.

Claire Wright, who is in her 20s, was seen being dragged "kicking and screaming" and in distress in the Yarmouth Road area of Kirby Cane before being driven away.

She was found nearly three hours later, some 50 miles away, with serious stab wounds in a country lane on the outskirts of Nacton, near Ipswich, after officers from Suffolk Police were called.

Crichton, of Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex, appeared at Norwich Crown Court for sentence on October 15 where Judge Anthony Bate imposed a discretionary life sentence, with Crichton having to serve a minimum term of 15 years in prison.

Leading Hand Sam Avery at Bulford Military Court Martial. A Royal Navy sailor from RAF Marham has been jailed for five years after raping a female colleague as she slept. - Credit: Ewan Galvin/Solent News

Sam Avery

Leading Seaman Sam Avery, a Royal Navy sailor from RAF Marham was jailed for five years after raping a colleague as she slept.

Bulford Military Court heard the female sailor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, awoke to Avery raping her.

She had previously turned down two of his previous advances before falling asleep.

She said the attack "came out of nowhere" as there was not even a friendly hug or kiss between the two and the only sexual contact between them was the advances she had rejected.

Shaun Johnson and Benaissa Sintim - Credit: Norfolk Police

Shaun Johnson and Benaissa Sintim

Shaun Johnson, 22, and Benaissa Sintim, also 22, were part of a planned and “sophisticated” fraud deliberately targeting vulnerable and elderly people in Norfolk and other parts of the country.

The pair took more than £200,000 from victims while pretending to be police officers.

Norwich Crown Court heard there were a total of 37 frauds totalling £218, 578.65 against victims aged between 59 and 99 between January and October last year.

On October 19 and 20 respectively, Johnson was jailed for five years, while Sintim was sentenced to two and a half years in custody.

Kevin Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, was sentenced to 17 years at Norwich Crown Court. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Kevin Pritchard

Kevin Pritchard, 65, was jailed for 17 years on October 18, after admitting to the sexual abuse of three young girls between the 1970s and 1990s.

Norwich Crown Court heard that during a 14-year period Pritchard, of Falkland Close, Hellesdon, repeatedly abused the three victims, who were under 12 at the time.

Duncan O'Donnell, prosecuting, said Pritchard had told each of his victims to keep it a secret.

Pritchard, who was between 20 and 30 when the offences were being committed, was arrested last year and admitted the offending stating he did not know why he had done it and had "probably been drinking".

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Join our Norwich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the city.