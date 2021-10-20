Published: 12:33 PM October 20, 2021

Two men have been jailed after admitting their parts in a sophisticated £200k courier fraud where victims were conned out of parting with cash following calls from people pretending to be police officers or bank staff. - Credit: PA

Elderly and vulnerable victims in Norfolk and other parts of the country had more than £200,000 taken from them as part of a “despicable” scam where fraudsters pretended to be police officers.

Shaun Johnson, 22, and Benaissa Sintim, also 22, were part of a planned and “sophisticated” fraud deliberately targeting vulnerable and elderly people.

Shaun Johnson, 22, who has been jailed for a total of five years after admitting his part in a £200k courier fraud. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich Crown Court heard there were a total of 37 frauds totaling £218, 578.65 against victims aged between 59 and 99 between January and October last year.

Benaissa Sintim who has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting his part in a £200k courier fraud. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The court heard the frauds took place in “multiple counties” across the country, including Norfolk as well as Warwickshire, North Yorkshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

Nicholas Bleaney, prosecuting, said the frauds involved victims being contacted by people pretending they were police officers or bank employees.

The victims of these offences were informed that their bank accounts were being used by fraudsters and were subsequently asked to withdraw money, purchase high value items or provide bank details.

A courier, either Sintim or Johnson was then dispatched to the victims address to collect the items which also included gold bullion.

Mr Bleaney said that as well as police officers victims were told by fraudsters over the phone that they were bank staff investigating fraudulent activity as well.

The court was told a 99-year-old man was contacted in the same way and lost £300 while another victim had more than £8,800 taken with another victim in the care losing more than £17,000.

Also targeted was a woman whose husband was dying at the time of the offence and feared she would not be able to pay for his funeral as a result.

She has been left unable to sleep and fears it will “haunt her forever”.

Johnson, of Prout Road, London, and Sintim, of Cazenove Road, London, appeared at court for sentence on Tuesday (October 19) having previously admitted conspiracy to defraud.

Johnson, who also admitted dangerous driving and other motoring offences as well as drugs offences, was jailed for a total of five years and given a four and a half year driving ban.

On Wednesday (October 20) Sintim was sentenced to two and a half years in custody.

Jailing the pair, Judge Alice Robinson said the "despicable" offending had been a "sophisticated conspiracy" in which a significant amount of money was taken over a sustained period from a large number of victims.

Picture of Judge Alice Robinson - Credit: Supplied by Courts and Tribunals Judiciary

She described how the victims were left "angry and ashamed" at being conned with many now in financial difficulties as a result and others having lost "all their savings".

Sunil Mansingh, mitigating for Johnson, said he accepted these were “despicable offences” which targeted the elderly and the vulnerable.

He said the defendant was a “young man who had made the wrong decisions”.

Lori Tucker, mitigating for Sintim, said that when the defendant was a young man of previous good character.

She said when he joined in the enterprise he “was under the impression it was legitimate”.

But she said he “became aware that this was a fraud” and therefore was aware they were victims of fraud.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con James Smith said "This was a very sophisticated scam, whereby Sintim and Johnson preyed on vulnerable victims, some of whom have since sadly passed away.

"They stole thousands of pounds by abusing the trust those victims have in the police, often leaving them with nothing."

Det Con Smith urged members of the public to remind friends and family that "neither the police nor your bank will ever ask you to withdraw or transfer money or purchase items,"

Det Insp Richard Weller added: "These crimes are utterly despicable. Preying on vulnerable people in this way by abusing the trust they have in the police has had an enormous effect on the victims”.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of courier fraud should call Norfolk Police on 101 quoting Operation Radium.

For further advice, head to the Action Fraud website: www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.