Former Norfolk police officer jailed over indecent images of children

Published: 12:40 PM October 7, 2021 Updated: 12:43 PM October 7, 2021

Former Norfolk Police officer George Ince who has been jailed after admitting indecent images offences. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A former Norfolk police officer has been jailed after admitting indecent images offences of the “gravest” kind.

George Ince, 26, a former Great Yarmouth-based officer, was involved in the making and distribution of indecent images of children ranging in age from six to 17 between May 2019 and July 2020.

Norwich Crown Court heard Ince was also involved in chats on a website which included discussion about the rape of a teenager and young girls being tied up.

Danielle O’Donovan, prosecuting, said that in July 2020, while Ince was a serving police officer, police received information about indecent images on a kick account from an address in Kingfisher Close, Stalham.

The property, where the defendant lived, was visited by police who conducted a search after they were let in by Ince.

Miss O’Donovan said computer devices were seized and investigated and found to contain indecent images.

The court heard that as well as indecent images of female children as young as six, ranging up to 17, there were also discussions about the objectification of children.

Miss O’Donovan said discussions included “the rape of a 14-year-old” and other chats about the “blackmail of a girl for indecent images of herself”.

He also discussed how he “raped a girl when I lost my virginity”.

The court also heard Ince had taken an image of a 17-year-old from Facebook, on which he superimposed a photo of breasts.

Miss O’Donovan said these were all at the time when the defendant was a serving police officer.

She added that “his employment has come to an end” after he was dismissed.

Ince, of Kingfisher Close, Stalham, appeared at court on Thursday (October 7) to be sentenced after having admitted three offences of making an indecent photo of a child, three offences of distributing an indecent image of a child and one of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Jailing him for a total of 16 months, Judge Anthony Bate said the former police officer’s conduct was “appalling” and involved indecent images of the “gravest kind”.

Judge Bate said: “These offences taken together are simply too serious for anything other than immediate custody today."

He said Ince had “brought disgrace upon yourself and indeed the police force” but commended the investigation conducted into his conduct by the Safeguarding children online (SCOLT) team which he said was of the highest standard.

The judge added that Ince had “yet to give any kind of account that could be said to be frank and open” about his offending but said it could be “borne out of a deep sense of shame”.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said Ince’s activity on the site happened at a time when his mental health was poor.

Mr Oliver said he had been under a “great deal of stress at work, particularly having dealt with highly traumatic incidents which had a negative impact on his wellbeing”.

The court was told Ince was having suicidal thoughts, although he did not act upon them, and was going through a difficult period in his relationship.

Mr Oliver said he has expressed remorse.

He said Ince “feels devastated for what he’s done” and has a feeling of “utter despair”.

He said: “He apologises to his community and to those that trusted him. He’s sorry to his partner, family and friends.”

Ince was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for 10 years and must sign on the sex offenders register for the next 10 years too.

Ince was dismissed from the Norfolk force in August at at an accelerated misconduct hearing at the force's HQ which lasted less than 10 minutes.

Dismissing the officer without notice, Norfolk’s acting chief constable Paul Sanford said: “I find his offending to be despicable.

“By admitting these offences, PC Ince has made his position in the constabulary completely untenable."



