Search

Advanced search

Police investigate fraud allegation at Café Britannia

PUBLISHED: 13:19 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 29 August 2019

Cafe Britannia in the former prison officers' mess offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia in the former prison officers' mess offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve Adams

Archant

Police are investigating an allegation of fraud at Café Britannia and have quizzed a man.

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: ArchantBritannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

The café, which ran from a building attached to Norwich Prison, announced on Wednesday it was closing on Friday.

The closure came after the Ministry of Justice, which owns the site, served a notice to management saying they needed to leave.

On Thursday a Norfolk police spokesman confirmed to this newspaper that it had an ongoing accounting fraud investigation relating to Café Britannia dating to 2018.

A man in his 60s has been interviewed under caution and released under investigation, the spokesman added.

More than 50 people are set to lose their jobs with the closure of the café.

The café is run by community interest company Britannia Enterprises Norwich CIC.

The MoJ declined to comment.

-Follow the latest from our investigations unit on Facebook here

Related articles

Most Read

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

Bin men found man in ditch after spotting ‘pair of boots’ from lorry cab

A group of bin men stumbled upon an unconscious man lying face-up in a ditch in Wymondham. Pictured, left, Gary Sewell, and Jonathan Osbourne, who discovered the man with colleague Dale Blyth. Photo: SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Police investigate fraud allegation at Café Britannia

Cafe Britannia in the former prison officers' mess offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve Adams

‘He thought they were joking’: teen’s shock at college course rejection

City College Norwich principal Corrienne Peasgood. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A47 closed in both directions ‘for some time’ after collision

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists