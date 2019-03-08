Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

PUBLISHED: 17:07 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 28 August 2019

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Archant

More than 50 people are set to lose their jobs after managers confirmed the Britannia Café and Park Britannia in Norwich will close this week.

Cafe Britannia in the former prison officers mess, that offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve AdamsCafe Britannia in the former prison officers mess, that offered work experience for inmates from Norwich Prison. Photo: Steve Adams

The social enterprise helps convicts both serving time in prison and after their release by providing them with work rehabilitation.

The café will cease trading on Friday and staff were informed this afternoon.

The closure comes as the Ministry of Justice served a notice to management saying that they needed to vacate the café.

A manager, who has asked not to be named, said: "This place has given me a new life and the same to my family. I don't know how I'm going to pay the bills.

Cafe Britannia owner Davina Tanner. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotographyCafe Britannia owner Davina Tanner. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

MORE: Handle on a scandal: How to deal with a PR crisis

"I was still serving my time in prison when I began working here. At that time I was scared to be released but because of this place I felt comfortable.

You may also want to watch:

"All the prison can do is give you a shove out the door which is why people turn back to crime. A lot of people have avoided that because they can keep working here and have somewhere to earn."

Park Britannia, which is based in Waterloo Park Pavilion, is also set to close.

The Britannia Café has been trading out of its site beside HMP Norwich for five years.

The manager continued: "I began working here more than four years ago and I've worked my way to the top. I don't know what I'm going to do next, I'll do whatever I can to pay the mortgage."

The café is a community interest company, meaning all of its profits are either reinvested into the business or the community.

The senior member of staff said: "It's going to be really difficult for the people who are still serving time because when you talk to your parole officers you need evidence that when you get out you'll be able to pay rent and find a way to support yourself. This will take that opportunity away from the staff here."

The Café Britannia has a number of conference rooms at the site overlooking Mousehold Heath and a small shop.

The Ministry of Justice did not comment.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

‘Heartbroken’ - pavilion used by junior football club destroyed in fire

The damage to the Shrublands FC clubhouse, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Nurse struck off for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour with vulnerable patient

A mental health nurse in Norfolk has been struck off for inappropriate behavious with a patient. Picture: Ian Burt

‘An absolute sweatbox’ - Norwich City fans describe ‘nightmare’ journey to shock Carabao Cup knockout

Norwich City fans have been trapped on delayed coaches en route to a League Cup game. Photo: Mark Newstead/@AwayDayBible

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge fly into Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at Norwich Airport on a Loganair plane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

‘They thought he was dead’ - unconscious man found lying face-up in ditch by bin collectors

A neighbour has spoken of his shock after a man was discovered in a ditch on Chapel Lane, Wymondham. Photo: Paul Findlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A1075 closed in both directions after serious crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

Police blasted for parking in disabled bay and refusing to move

The police car in a disabled bay in Cromer. Pictures: supplied by Steve Watkins

See how couple transformed derelict chapel after £200,000 impulse buy

Jack and Alex have revealed their stunning converted Methodist church in Wymondham, Norfolk Photo: Submit

Spate of burglaries at Norwich industrial estate

Six businesses have been burgled in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Archant

Melissa Rudd: Carabao Cup defeat not the most painful feeling of the week

Ben Godfrey can't believe it after his header hit the bar during the Premier League match against Chelsea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists