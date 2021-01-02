Police continuing to investigate death of woman hit by bus

Published: 8:46 AM January 2, 2021

Police at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich - Credit: Simon Parkin

Investigations are continuing after a woman in her 80s died from her injuries after being hit by a bus in Norwich.

The woman died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday, December 21, a week after being admitted.

Police were called to Red Lion Street, in Norwich, shortly before 2.10pm on Monday, December 14, near to the junction with Rampant Horse Street, following a collision involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian, who suffered multiple serious injuries.

At the time, the incident saw the road closed for more two hours and bus services diverted while police carried out investigations of the scene.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said no arrests have been made but added investigations were "ongoing".

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision and did not speak to police at the scene.

Witnesses should contact PC David Reed at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101.