Woman taken to hospital after being hit by bus in city centre

Published: 3:45 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 4:36 PM December 14, 2020

A woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Norwich city centre.

Police were called to the Red Lion Street area of Norwich on Monday, at around 2.08pm, following a crash between a bus and a pedestrian.

The woman has been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in Norwich for further treatment having suffered what are believed to be serious injuries in the crash.

Road closures were put in place at Red Lion Street between The Bell Hotel end of Castle Meadow and Theatre Street, with diversions in place for around two hours.

As a result, buses were unable to serve Castle Meadow, with services now only stopping at the top end of St Stephen's Street.

Writing on Twitter, a spokesman for First Buses said: "Due to a major incident, until further notice we will only be serving St Stephen's Street in the city centre.

"No other city centre stops will be served. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

Emergency services remain on the scene as police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Regular service for buses resumed shortly after 4pm.

Sandra McKenna, 53, from Hellesdon, said: “It’s absolutely dreadful. I just hope that poor lady is alright but it looks pretty serious because there are a lot of police here.”

Keith Gregory, 38, who works in a shop in the city centre, said: “I didn’t see it but I’ve heard it was a pretty nasty incident.

“Lots of people are always crossing here and it can be difficult to see traffic from all directions and you have lots of buses.

“Also, because people are keeping their distance there are more people stepping into the road to avoid being near other people.”