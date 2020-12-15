News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
City bus crash victim is woman in 80s, police confirm

David Hannant

Published: 11:02 AM December 15, 2020    Updated: 3:48 PM December 15, 2020
Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Red Lion Street in Norwich. - Credit: Simon Parkin

Police have urged anybody who was in Norwich when a woman in her 80s was hit by a bus to step forward with information.

At around 2.10pm on Monday afternoon, a woman was struck by a double-decker bus on Red Lion Street in the city centre, close to the junction with Rampant Horse Street.

She suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment - and remains in a serious condition.

The incident saw the road closed for more two hours and bus services diverted while police carried out investigations of the scene. It re-opened around 4.30pm.

Now, officers have appealed for anybody that saw the collision and did not speak to police at the time to come forward with information.

Witnesses should contact PC David Reed at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101.

An earlier version of this story, based on police information, reported that the woman was in her 70s. Police have now confirmed the woman was in her 80s and the story has been updated.

