CCTV images issued after string of burglaries at agricultural sites

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a string of burglaries at agricultural sites in Norfolk.

The incidents, which police believe may be linked, happened between Sunday, July 17, and Friday, July 22.

The first incident saw two tractors broken into overnight between 8.30pm on July 17 and 8am on July 18 at a property in Bath Road in Wereham.

The suspects caused damage to locks and stole a GPS screen.

Overnight, between July 18 and July 19, a Toyota Hilux pick-up truck was stolen from a property in Fakenham Road, in South Creake, after a padlock was cut to a barn door.

On the same night, at 11.24pm, stables at Hillington were broken into and tractor keys stolen.

Further burglaries took place between midnight and 3am on July 22, all at the same property in Bath Road, in Wereham.

Damage was also caused to several other buildings at the site.

High-value power tools, a motocross bike, a van, vehicle keys, £250 in cash and cases of gin were stolen.

Officers also believe these may be linked to a series of burglaries in Barnham Broom.

These happened overnight between July 19 and July 20 when a number of addresses in Honingham Road and Norwich Road in Barnham Broom were burgled.

A purple Dodge Challenger, an imitation firearm, cash and jewellery were among the items stolen.

The purple Dodge Challenger has since been recovered.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information about the incidents should contact PC Felicity Stamp on 101 quoting the relevant investigation number.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.