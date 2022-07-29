4x4 truck and quadbike stolen as thieves target outbuildings around Norfolk

A 4x4 truck and a quadbike were stolen during a string of burglaries that saw outbuildings targeted by thieves.

Police are urging residents to keep outbuildings secure and remain vigilant following a series of rural burglaries around Norfolk.

The burglaries are as follows:

Stonegate, Aylsham: Sometime between 6pm on July 19 and 5am on July 20, suspect(s) stole keys from an unlocked key box in a farm building and stole a black Toyota Hilux

Lower Street, Wickmere: Sometime between 5.50pm on July 19 and 7.30am on July 20, suspect(s) forced access to two barns and stole a quadbike

Hedenham Road, Barnham Broom: Sometime between 10pm on July 19 and 6.40am on July 20, suspect(s) entered an outbuilding and keys to a Dodge Challenger vehicle were stolen

Fakenham Road, South Creake: Overnight on July 18, suspects forced access to a barn and stole a Toyota Hilux

Hillington: Suspects forced access to a stable at around 11.20pm on July 19 and stole keys to a tractor

Stoney Lane, Bittering: Overnight on July 18, 60 litres of petrol, 125 litres of red diesel and a battery charging kit were stolen from a barn

Dunham Road, Necton: Sometime overnight on July 16, suspects forced access to an outbuilding, drove a vehicle over a field and flattened the crops. Nothing was stolen

Officers are investigating whether these crimes are linked and are keen to hear from any witnesses or anyone who has seen any suspicious activity in these areas at the times stated above.

PC Chris Shelley, Norfolk Constabulary’s rural crime officer, said: “Please look-out for any suspicious behaviour and don’t disregard people or vehicles that appear unusual or out of place.

"We always look to see what forensic opportunities are available but the key to catching these criminals could be provided by a member of the public who calls us about something they have seen and believe to be suspicious.

"We may have received other calls about the same incident and when we look at the complete picture, we can start to piece together information to find out what’s happened, identify those responsible and try to prevent it from happening again.”

Following the crimes, officers are offering farmers and landowners in rural communities the following crime prevention advice:

Try to note down the car registration number of any suspicious vehicle, if it’s safe to do so, and report it to us.

If possible, remove all GPS kit from machines when not in use, especially if the machinery is left out overnight.

Review security at your outbuildings, as well as any building where equipment is serviced. Always keep outbuildings locked and secure.

Record the serial numbers of your equipment and take a photo of the serial number and keep it safe.

Security mark all your kit, possibly with a UV marker or permanent black marker, with the name of your location and postcode – make it as visible as possible - to make it unattractive to a potential thief.



