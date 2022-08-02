CCTV released after car and imitation firearm stolen in spate of burglaries

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a string of burglaries in Barnham Broom - Credit: Norfolk Police

An imitation firearm was stolen during a string of burglaries in a mid-Norfolk village.

The incidents happened overnight between Tuesday, July 19, and Wednesday, July 20, in Barnham Broom.

The houses burgled were in Honingham Road and Norwich Road in the village.

Among the items stolen were a purple Dodge Challenger car, an imitation firearm, cash and jewellery.

The Dodge Challenger has since been recovered.

Police are now appealing for help to identify a man in connection with the burglaries.

They have released a CCTV image of the man they would like to speak to.

Anyone who recognises this man or has information about the burglaries is asked to contact PC Jamie Hunter at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/55431/22.

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.